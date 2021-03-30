Feedback

'American Idol' Top 24 Revealed - Will You Vote For These 2 Ohio Singers?

By Kelly Fisher

March 30, 2021

American Idol judges have narrowed down the Top 24 contestants of the season — and two Cleveland singers made the cut.

Mary Jo Young, 19, began to break away from her shyness by churning out viral TikTok videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. Young gained popularity with covers like “Riptide” by Vance Joy, “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran and “When We Were Young” by Adele, to name a few.

Deshawn Goncalves, 19, is a Jackson State University student who opened up about the life experiences that shaped him.

“Throughout my life, I’ve struggled a lot,” he said before his audition. “But music has always been like my saving grace.”

From the very beginning, both singers have wowed the celebrity judge panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry, for example, told Goncalves that “when you’re just singing, it’s like you’re an angel.”

Bryan cast a bold prediction that Young is “top 10” material.

This week, Clevelanders advanced after Showstopper performances.

Goncalves delivered “an absolutely jaw-dropping rendition” of “Over The Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

“Your journey has brought tears to my eyes,” Richie told Goncalves, delivering the news that he’d made the Top 24.

Young performed “Us” by James Bay.

Although Young has struggled to combat nervousness on stage, the judges believed in her talent.

“Follow your heart. Sing from that heart,” Bryan advised her. “That’s why you’re in the Top 24.”

Young and Goncalves are part of a list of two dozen contestants. And beginning next week, it’s up to viewers to vote for their favorites. It’ll kick off with celebrity duets, including with Jason Aldean, Idol alum Katharine McPhee, Josh Groban and more.

Watch Goncalves’ Showstopper performance here.

Watch Young’s Showstopper performance here.

Photo: Getty Images

