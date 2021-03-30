'American Idol' Top 24 Revealed - Will You Vote For These 2 Ohio Singers?

American Idol judges have narrowed down the Top 24 contestants of the season — and two Cleveland singers made the cut.

Mary Jo Young, 19, began to break away from her shyness by churning out viral TikTok videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. Young gained popularity with covers like “Riptide” by Vance Joy, “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran and “When We Were Young” by Adele, to name a few.

Deshawn Goncalves, 19, is a Jackson State University student who opened up about the life experiences that shaped him.

“Throughout my life, I’ve struggled a lot,” he said before his audition. “But music has always been like my saving grace.”

From the very beginning, both singers have wowed the celebrity judge panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry, for example, told Goncalves that “when you’re just singing, it’s like you’re an angel.”

Bryan cast a bold prediction that Young is “top 10” material.

This week, Clevelanders advanced after Showstopper performances.

Goncalves delivered “an absolutely jaw-dropping rendition” of “Over The Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

“Your journey has brought tears to my eyes,” Richie told Goncalves, delivering the news that he’d made the Top 24.