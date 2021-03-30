Everyone Age 16+ Will Be Eligible For The COVID-19 Shot In Wisconsin Soon
By Kelly Fisher
March 30, 2021
Everyone age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday afternoon (March 30).
The expanded eligibility starts April 5.
“Expanding #COVID19 vaccine eligibility today marks a major milestone in our work to overcome this pandemic and bounce back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible. Let's keep it up, Wisconsin!” Evers said on Twitter following the announcement.
He added that Wisconsin has administered more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine, fully vaccinated more than 1 million citizens, and fully vaccinated half of its residents age 65 and older.
“We knew all along our COVID-19 vaccination program would be a massive undertaking, and we’re proud Wisconsin is currently leading the country in these efforts and that we’re now able to give all Wisconsinites 16 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Evers said in a statement. “This marks a major milestone in our state’s fight against this virus and gets us closer to overcoming this pandemic and bouncing back together. Thank you to all the folks in public health, vaccinators, and staff helping make this possible.”
A press release from Evers’ office directed people to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to determine where to get a vaccine.
Citizens can also find local vaccine providers, or some providers on the Vaccine Registry.
“We have built-up a strong network of vaccine providers across the state. Every community is different, some providers may have openings and others may have waitlists but I assure you that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in the coming weeks,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to reach 80 percent community immunity in Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health services reported more than 576,600 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. More than 6,600 cases remain active.
Photo: Getty Images