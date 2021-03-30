Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He Will Ban 'Vaccine Passports'

While the Biden administration is working on creating a "vaccine passport" for people to show as proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, at least one state wants no part of the plan.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shot down the idea of residents having to show proof they received a vaccine if they want to travel or go out. He called the concept of vaccine passports "completely unacceptable" and vowed to take executive action to prevent businesses from refusing to serve people for failing to provide proof of vaccination. He also urged state lawmakers to send him a bill that would make the ban permanent.

"It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply participate in normal society," DeSantis said after signing a law that shields businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

"You want to go to a movie theater, should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game, [or] a theme park? No. So we're not supportive of that," he added.

Meanwhile, New York became the first state to unveil a vaccine passport of their own, known as the Excelsior Pass. Residents can use their smartphones to show proof they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19. They can also print out a hard copy.

"As we begin reopening the valves on different sectors of our economy, we are putting guidelines in place to ensure individuals attending events involving larger gatherings have tested negative for COVID or have been vaccinated to avoid an outbreak of the virus," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal."

Photo: Getty Images