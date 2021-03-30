Man Wins South Carolina's Largest Lottery Prize With Scratch Off Ticket

A South Carolina man is in shock but celebrating winning the largest lottery prize you can earn in the state with a scratch-off ticket. An unnamed man in Chester recently won $2 million through the scratch-off ticket, making him the first person in the history of the South Carolina Education Lottery to claim the top prize, WBTV reports.

According to the news outlet, the man purchased the winning Colossal Cash ticket at the Khushi Food Mart on J A Cochran Bypass in Chester. The store received a $20,000 commission for selling the ticket.

After discovering he won the multi-million dollar prize, he said he kept the ticket inside an encyclopedia for safekeeping until he could go to Columbia and claim his earnings.

Since his win, the man has been rattled given the large earnings. He said he still doesn't feel like a millionaire.

"It hasn't really sunk in," he said. "I haven't slept much either."

As for what he plans to do with his newfound millions, he said he wants to take it slow and "get some rest."

If you're sad about missing out on the top prize, the state lottery said the two more top prizes still remain in the game.

