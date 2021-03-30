Massachusetts Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Scratch-Off Ticket

A Massachusetts woman won a life changing prize after purchasing a scratch off ticket earlier this year.

Enkalijana Ruci, of Peabody, won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery's $200,000 a Year for Life" instant ticket game, WHDH reports.

Ruci said she bought herself the ticket on Valentine's Day at the Market Basket on South Main Street in Middleton, which will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.

Ruci chose the cash option, which was a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and said she planned on buying a car with her winnings.

Ruci isn't the first Peabody resident to win a $1 million prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's scratch off game.