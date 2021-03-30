Massachusetts Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Scratch-Off Ticket
By Jason Hall
March 30, 2021
A Massachusetts woman won a life changing prize after purchasing a scratch off ticket earlier this year.
Enkalijana Ruci, of Peabody, won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery's $200,000 a Year for Life" instant ticket game, WHDH reports.
Ruci said she bought herself the ticket on Valentine's Day at the Market Basket on South Main Street in Middleton, which will also receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket.
Ruci chose the cash option, which was a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and said she planned on buying a car with her winnings.
Ruci isn't the first Peabody resident to win a $1 million prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's scratch off game.
Peabody woman buys herself scratch ticket for Valentine’s Day, wins $1M prizehttps://t.co/RDSiTofXXL— 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 30, 2021
Keith Chamness bought a winning "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" ticket at the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue in Lynn in February 2020, WHDH reports.
Chamness said he took his fiancee out for breakfast after he got off work due to inclement weather and decided to purchase a ticket while stopping at the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue in Lynn.
Like Ruci, Chamness also chose the cash option on his winning ticket and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes.)
You can read about more winning stories on the Massachusetts State Lottery's website here.
Photo: Getty Images