Miranda Lambert Recalls 'Special Moment' With Ex-Husband Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert reflected on the “special moment” she and Blake Shelton shared during their marriage.

In a recent radio interview, the 37-year-old country songbird opened up about the fond memory she’s “so glad” to have shared with her ex-husband back in 2011 when the couple co-wrote their CMA Award-winning ballad “Over You.”

Speaking about the sentimental track — inspired by the passing of Shelton’s brother Richie, who died at 24 in a car crash in 1990 — Lambert said the song brought forth a lot of healing.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," the “Tin Man” songbird recalled. "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?’”