Miranda Lambert Recalls 'Special Moment' With Ex-Husband Blake Shelton
By Regina Star
March 30, 2021
Miranda Lambert reflected on the “special moment” she and Blake Shelton shared during their marriage.
In a recent radio interview, the 37-year-old country songbird opened up about the fond memory she’s “so glad” to have shared with her ex-husband back in 2011 when the couple co-wrote their CMA Award-winning ballad “Over You.”
Speaking about the sentimental track — inspired by the passing of Shelton’s brother Richie, who died at 24 in a car crash in 1990 — Lambert said the song brought forth a lot of healing.
"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," the “Tin Man” songbird recalled. "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?’”
Encouragingly, Lambert offered to help her then-husband put his pain into song.
"And I was like, 'Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?'" she recalled telling the “Happy Anywhere” crooner. “‘I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now.'"
Looking back, Lambert said, “It was really a special moment and I'm so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”
As fans know, the exes, who had dated for 10 years prior to tying the knot, announced their separation in 2015 after four years of marriage.
Lambert has since remarried, with husband Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019; whereas Shelton and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, announced their engagement in October 2020.
Photo: Getty Images