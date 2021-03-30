Muse's Matt Bellamy Gifts Nandi Bushell His Signature Guitar

Nandi Bushell has covered Muse three separate times, including drum and bass renditions of "Hysteria" and a version of "Plug In Baby" where she plays every part (drum, bass, guitar, vocals) by herself. The band gave Nandu a shout out on Twitter after her latest cover, declaring that she "absolutely killed it again," but that's not all. Frontman Matt Bellamy also gifted the 10-year-old his one of his signature Manson MBM‑1 guitars.

Nandi recently uploaded a video on YouTube showing off the new ax and accompanying handwritten letter from Bellamy. ”Hi Nandi, love the new covers,” he wrote. “Thought you might like to perform some on my signature model. Best wishes, from Matt and the guitar team.”

Unsurprisingly, she was PSYCHED! Watch Nandi's reaction video above.

This isn't the first guitar the prodigy's been gifted from a rock star. Over the summer, Tom Morello gave Nandi one of his signature Soul Power guitars after she covered Rage Against the Machine's “Guerilla Radio,” on bass, guitar, and drums in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

“Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” he said in a video message. “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

