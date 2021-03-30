Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' With Human Blood

Nike is suing the company that brought Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes" to life.

According to a recent report from Business Insider, streetwear brand MSCHF is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from the mega footwear company for marketing its Nike’s Air Max ’97 in a limited-edition release to promote the 21-year-old's new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The "Satan shoes," as they’ve been dubbed by the rapper's fans, supposedly feature both biblical and satanic imagery, and have been advertised to contain a drop of human blood in its midsole. Lil Nas X unveiled the shoe in conjunction with the controversial music video for “Montero,” which sparked a media firestorm for its open depiction of homoeroticism and “devilish” imagery as well.

When the shoe became available for purchase on Monday (March 29), all 666 pairs sold in under one minute — at $1,018 each.