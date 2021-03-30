Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' With Human Blood
By Paris Close
March 30, 2021
Nike is suing the company that brought Lil Nas X’s “Satan shoes" to life.
According to a recent report from Business Insider, streetwear brand MSCHF is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from the mega footwear company for marketing its Nike’s Air Max ’97 in a limited-edition release to promote the 21-year-old's new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
The "Satan shoes," as they’ve been dubbed by the rapper's fans, supposedly feature both biblical and satanic imagery, and have been advertised to contain a drop of human blood in its midsole. Lil Nas X unveiled the shoe in conjunction with the controversial music video for “Montero,” which sparked a media firestorm for its open depiction of homoeroticism and “devilish” imagery as well.
When the shoe became available for purchase on Monday (March 29), all 666 pairs sold in under one minute — at $1,018 each.
MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹— SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021
👟Nike Air Max '97
🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood
🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered
💰$1,018
🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX
“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight – Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” reads the suit.
Nike is suing MSCHF for the cost of the lawsuit and attorney fees and for damages resulting from the alleged trademark infringement stemming from the company’s “unauthorized” Nike-inspire shoe misleading consumers and blemishing its reputation which “money cannot compensate.”
Surprisingly, this isn’t MSCHF’s first time using Nike’s likeness in this way. They made “Jesus Shoes” — containing holy water from the Jordan River, allegedly — using the same edition, selling them for roughly $4,000 a pop.
Photo: YouTube