Save Cash On Emergency Supplies During Texas' Tax-Free Weekend

By Anna Gallegos

March 30, 2021

Texans will soon have the chance to stock up on emergency supplies and save a little cash in the process.

The state is having an emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday from April 24 - 26, 2021.

Items purchased in-person, online, or over the phone qualify for the tax holiday even if the items are delivered after April 26.

Here are the items that can be purchased tax free:

Less than $3000

  • Portable generators


Less than $300

  • Emergency ladders
  • Hurricane shutters


Less than $75

  • Axes
  • Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
  • Can openers - nonelectric
  • Carbon monoxide detectors
  • Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
  • Fire extinguishers
  • First aid kits
  • Fuel containers
  • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
  • Hatchets
  • Ice products - reusable and artificial
  • Light sources - portable self-powered (examples: candles, flashlights and lanterns)
  • Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
  • Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
  • Smoke detectors
  • Tarps and other plastic sheeting


Items like gloves, face masks, toilet paper, and camping items don't qualify for the tax holiday. A full list can be found at the Texas Comptroller's website.

Photo: Getty Images

