Save Cash On Emergency Supplies During Texas' Tax-Free Weekend

Texans will soon have the chance to stock up on emergency supplies and save a little cash in the process.

The state is having an emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday from April 24 - 26, 2021.

Items purchased in-person, online, or over the phone qualify for the tax holiday even if the items are delivered after April 26.

Here are the items that can be purchased tax free:

Less than $3000

Portable generators



Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters



Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Light sources - portable self-powered (examples: candles, flashlights and lanterns)

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting



Items like gloves, face masks, toilet paper, and camping items don't qualify for the tax holiday. A full list can be found at the Texas Comptroller's website.

