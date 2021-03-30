Save Cash On Emergency Supplies During Texas' Tax-Free Weekend
By Anna Gallegos
March 30, 2021
Texans will soon have the chance to stock up on emergency supplies and save a little cash in the process.
The state is having an emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday from April 24 - 26, 2021.
Items purchased in-person, online, or over the phone qualify for the tax holiday even if the items are delivered after April 26.
Here are the items that can be purchased tax free:
Less than $3000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (examples: candles, flashlights and lanterns)
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Items like gloves, face masks, toilet paper, and camping items don't qualify for the tax holiday. A full list can be found at the Texas Comptroller's website.
Photo: Getty Images