Saweetie & Quavo Physical Altercation Caught On Video

Footage of a physical altercation between Saweetie and Quavo has surfaced.

On Tuesday (March 30), TMZ posted a video showing the two fighting in an elevator. The surveillance footage, which was reportedly captured prior to their split at an apartment building where Saweetie was renting in North Hollywood, begins with the former couple engaging in some sort of struggle over an orange Call of Duty case outside the elevator. After Saweetie appears to throw something in Quavo's direction, she attempts to pick up the box. However, Quavo grabs her sweatshirt and pulls her into the elevator.

While attempting to grab the box from Saweetie, Quavo shoves her to the floor of the elevator. He then grabs the case as Sweetie lays on the ground, seemingly injured. As noted by TMZ, Quavo makes no attempts to help Saweetie as she lays on the floor. Instead, he only stares down at her a few times. Once the elevator doors open on their original floor, Saweetie struggles to get up, but once she does, she limps out of the elevator and the video ends. (See the surveillance footage HERE)

Neither Quavo nor Saweetie has publicly addressed the incident, which reportedly took place in 2020.

As fans know, Saweetie announced her split from Quavo nearly two weeks ago, writing on Twitter, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

"Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," she added. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."

Quavo later responded to Saweetie's tweets writing, "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he concluded

Saweetie then replied to Quavo's statement with a simple "take care."

The former couple dated for three years.

