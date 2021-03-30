Feedback

See If You Live In One Of Utah's Safest Cities

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2021

Father and daughter (18 months) playing in backyard

Safety is one of the top priorities that families look for when searching for a new home.

So what is the safest city in Utah?

SafeWise released a study that listed the top ten safest cities in the state for 2021, and Spanish fork came out on top.

Overall, Utah has statewide crime rates well below the national average, making it one of the safest states to live in. Spanish Fork's statistics are even lower.

According to the study, the city only has a violent crime rate of 0.2 incidents per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 8.2 incidents per 1,000 people. The statewide rate is 2.4 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 21.7 property crime incidents per 1,000 people.

According to the study, here are the top 10 safest cities in Utah:

  1. Spanish Fork
  2. Syracuse
  3. Kaysville
  4. Bountiful
  5. North Ogden
  6. Pleasant Grove
  7. Clinton
  8. Springville
  9. Farmington
  10. Saratoga Springs

To determine the list, SafeWise used FBI crime rates to see which cities had the lowest property and violent crime rates.

To see the full study, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About See If You Live In One Of Utah's Safest Cities

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.