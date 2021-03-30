See If You Live In One Of Utah's Safest Cities

Safety is one of the top priorities that families look for when searching for a new home.

So what is the safest city in Utah?

SafeWise released a study that listed the top ten safest cities in the state for 2021, and Spanish fork came out on top.

Overall, Utah has statewide crime rates well below the national average, making it one of the safest states to live in. Spanish Fork's statistics are even lower.

According to the study, the city only has a violent crime rate of 0.2 incidents per 1,000 people and a property crime rate of 8.2 incidents per 1,000 people. The statewide rate is 2.4 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 21.7 property crime incidents per 1,000 people.

According to the study, here are the top 10 safest cities in Utah:

Spanish Fork Syracuse Kaysville Bountiful North Ogden Pleasant Grove Clinton Springville Farmington Saratoga Springs

To determine the list, SafeWise used FBI crime rates to see which cities had the lowest property and violent crime rates.

To see the full study, click here.

Photo: Getty Images