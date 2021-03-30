St. Louis Is Among The Best-Paying Cities In The U.S. For College Grads

College grads who are on the hunt for a job might want to look to St. Louis.

It ranked No. 2 in a nationwide ranking of adjusted pay for recent college grads, second only to San Jose, Self Financial found in its pursuit of the best-paying metro cities in the U.S. for recent college graduates.

Here’s how researchers say they compiled the list:

“To find the best-paying metropolitan areas for recent college graduates, researchers at Self analyzed the latest earnings data from the U.S. Census Bureau and cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the cost-of-living adjusted median earnings for full-time working college graduates aged 22 to 27 with a bachelor's degree only. Researchers also calculated the unadjusted median earnings for recent graduates and the recent college graduate proportion of the population. Only the 50 largest metropolitan areas were included in the analysis.”

Self Financial added, of St. Louis:

“Young degree holders in the St. Louis metro area earn $48,000 at the median, but living in St. Louis is so affordable that their cost-of-living adjusted median wage ($53,274) is nearly as high as that of their counterparts in San Jose.”

The St. Louis Business Journal noted that earnings for college grads varies depending on the city, the profession and more; however, the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the median earnings is around $50,000 a year.

Recent college grads make up about 2.1% of the total population of St. Louis, where cost of living comes in at 9.9% below average, according to Self Financial’s report.

Read the full report here.

Photo: Getty Images