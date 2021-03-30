Feedback

VIDEO: Phoenix Police Officers Sprint To Burning Car To Rescue Driver

By Ginny Reese

March 30, 2021

GERMANY-AUTO-FIRE

Video footage was released by Phoenix Police officials that show the heroic moment officers ran toward a burning car to rescue the driver that was still inside, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The video shows one officer repetitively hitting the front driver-side window, attempting to break it open.

When that didn't work, another officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and shattered the window to attempt to get the man to safety.

The officer took the man to the sidewalk and immediately began chest compressions.

One officer can be heard in the video saying, "I got no heartbeat. I'm doing chest compressions. Come on buddy. You got this. Come back."

He was eventually resuscitated and, according to police, he is now recovering in the hospital.

The video was posted to Twitter. Phoenix Police wrote in the tweet:

"In situations where we don't have time to hesitate, our training kicks in, and that could mean the difference between life and death. The driver in this incident continues to recover at the hospital. Thank you @PHXFire for the assistance. #ThisUsWhatWeDo"

See the video below:

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Phoenix Police Officers Sprint To Burning Car To Rescue Driver

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.