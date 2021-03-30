VIDEO: Phoenix Police Officers Sprint To Burning Car To Rescue Driver

Video footage was released by Phoenix Police officials that show the heroic moment officers ran toward a burning car to rescue the driver that was still inside, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The video shows one officer repetitively hitting the front driver-side window, attempting to break it open.

When that didn't work, another officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and shattered the window to attempt to get the man to safety.

The officer took the man to the sidewalk and immediately began chest compressions.

One officer can be heard in the video saying, "I got no heartbeat. I'm doing chest compressions. Come on buddy. You got this. Come back."

He was eventually resuscitated and, according to police, he is now recovering in the hospital.

The video was posted to Twitter. Phoenix Police wrote in the tweet:

"In situations where we don't have time to hesitate, our training kicks in, and that could mean the difference between life and death. The driver in this incident continues to recover at the hospital. Thank you @PHXFire for the assistance. #ThisUsWhatWeDo"

See the video below: