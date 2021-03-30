YUNGBLUD Is Reportedly Dating Cher's Goddaughter Jesse Jo Stark
By Eliot Hill
March 30, 2021
If you thought YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark (Cher's goddaughter) had some major chemistry in his "Strawberry Lipstick" video it's safe to say it wasn't all acting.
US Weekly reported this week that a source confirmed the two have actually been dating in private for a few months.
This may come as a surprise to some as the "Weird!" singer was recently photographed getting flirty with Miley Cyrus and sparking dating rumors as they cozied up while hanging with mutual friends — maybe we'll get a collab out of it instead.
However, YUNGBLUD and Jesse have sort of been hinting at a relationship for quite some time. In addition to her appearance in his video, the 29-year-old indie singer enlisted YUNGBLUD to take the photos for the NSFW artwork for her song "Die Young" last September.
“It was just a really fun day! I was stoked to be a part of it, aesthetically it felt right at home for me. I fully understand the Dom craze now and I’m into it," she said about starring in the "Strawberry Lipstick" video.
Neither Dom nor Jesse have confirmed their relationship but seeing as her birthday is in a few days fans might want to keep an eye on her socials. The "Cotton Candy" singer recently announced a hiatus from social media to focus on writing new music so it may be a bit before we get an Instagram official photo on his page.
YUNGBLUD previously publicly dated Halsey from November 2018 to September 2019 and admitted to having a song on his new album about their romance. The pair reunited last summer while attending Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles and Halsey has shown support for his album.
Photos: Getty Images