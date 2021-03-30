YUNGBLUD Is Reportedly Dating Cher's Goddaughter Jesse Jo Stark

If you thought YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark (Cher's goddaughter) had some major chemistry in his "Strawberry Lipstick" video it's safe to say it wasn't all acting.

US Weekly reported this week that a source confirmed the two have actually been dating in private for a few months.

This may come as a surprise to some as the "Weird!" singer was recently photographed getting flirty with Miley Cyrus and sparking dating rumors as they cozied up while hanging with mutual friends — maybe we'll get a collab out of it instead.

However, YUNGBLUD and Jesse have sort of been hinting at a relationship for quite some time. In addition to her appearance in his video, the 29-year-old indie singer enlisted YUNGBLUD to take the photos for the NSFW artwork for her song "Die Young" last September.

“It was just a really fun day! I was stoked to be a part of it, aesthetically it felt right at home for me. I fully understand the Dom craze now and I’m into it," she said about starring in the "Strawberry Lipstick" video.