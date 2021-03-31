ASU Researchers Find New Unique Variant Of COVID-19 In Arizona

Researchers at Arizona State University found a new variant of COVID-19 that started here in Arizona, reported AZ Family.

The data is a big concerning.

Emergency medicine doctor Frank Lovecchio explained, "It was a unique variant. Is that the best news for us? No. It turns out this variant does not work as well against the vaccines and against the other therapies that we have."

According to Lovecchio, the most concerning part is that this variant is becoming more widespread.

The study shows that there have been 17 cases of this variant detected: 15 in Arizona, one in Texas, and one in New Mexico.

The cases in Arizona were discovered between February 1st and March 2nd.

Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine said that the timing is understandable, following a major winter surge.

Dr Marvasti said:

"Unfortunately, I have to say I'm not surprised because a lot fo our policy decisions have made us a breeding ground for COVID-19 here in Arizona. They also commented on the fact that we really don't know how widespread this is, so it could be much worse than we're seeing right now."

This is because when you take a COVID-19 test, it states whether you are positive or negative. It doesn't look for specific variants.

Though this variant shows resistance to the vaccine, doctors say it is something they are taking very seriously. Doctors say that the more people who receive the vaccine, the better off the state will be.

Photo: Getty Images