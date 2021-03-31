Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A 'Verzuz' Against Beyoncé

Who would win in a Verzuz battle between Beyoncé and Rihanna? Charlamagne tha God thinks the latter would take home the crown.

During a recent episode on his Brilliant Idiots Podcast, The Breakfast Club host was asked by his co-host Andrew Schultz who would come out victorious in a musical showdown between the pop titans. Without hesitation, the Power 105.1 personality was quick to predict Rihanna as the potential champ. "And I love Beyoncé," he explained. "It’ll be a great one. That's like a dream Verzuz. That's PayPerView. If Rihanna and Beyoncé did a Verzuz on PayPerView, I would pay fight prices."

When Schultz suggested that the showdown could produce a different winner if the two were allowed to perform against one another, Charlamagne agreed. "Wait, for it though, wait for it, if they're allowed to perform, Beyoncé blows her out the water," Schultz said, to which the famed hip-hop personality had a change of tune. "If they're allowed to perform, Beyoncé gets her out of here. Bye. If it’s just songs, Rihanna."

Charlamagne went on to pull out his phone and list Rih’s batch of hits, including "Umbrella," "Diamonds," "We Found Love," "Where Have You Been," "SOS," among others. "I just think Rihanna got better records," he added.