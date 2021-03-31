Chet Hanks' Ex-Girlfriend Gets Protective Order After Fights At Texas Home

A Fort Bend judge signed off this week on a protective order against Chet Hanks sought by his ex-girlfriend.

Hanks, the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is no longer allowed to be within 200 feet of his ex-girlfriend or to contact her. His handgun license is also suspended under Texas Family Court law, USA Today reported.

In court documents, the ex states that she needs the protective order against Chester Marlon Hanks, 30, because of several violent incidents beginning in October 2020. Hanks also allegedly used racial slurs against his ex-girlfriend, who is black.

Affidavits also detail fights the couple had at their home in Sugar Land, Texas. One of their fights from January was caught on video and shared with TMZ. In the video, Hanks has a cut over one eye that's bleeding and he claims that his ex hit him. He also accuses her of stealing from him.

"The day after Chet Hanks confronted (his girlfriend) about stealing money from his credit card, while (she) was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional," Hanks' attorney Marty Singer told ABC 13.

In a separate civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, Hanks accuses her of assault, battery, and stealing money and property worth $20,000. He's seeking a jury trial.

Hanks was recently in the news for trying to make "white boy summer" trend on social media.

Photo: Getty Images