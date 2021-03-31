CHILL OUT: Nevada Is Officially The Most Stressed State

Stress is caused by many different factors. And due to the climate of the past year, stress levels are at an all-time high.

According to Wallethub, the number one stressor for Americans in 2021 is money.

So what state is the most stressed? You guessed it!

Nevada.

Wallethub recently conducted a study that listed Nevada as the most stressed state in America.

Nevada was also the state with the second-overall lowest job security and has the third-overall lowest number of psychologists per capita.

The website compared all 50 states across 41 key indicators to determine the list.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 most stressed states in America:

Nevada Louisiana New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi Oklahoma Tennessee California Kentucky Texas Arkansas alabama Florida North Carolina Michigan Arizona Georgia Indiana New York Rhode Island

To see the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images