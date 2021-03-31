Feedback

CHILL OUT: Nevada Is Officially The Most Stressed State

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2021

Stress is caused by many different factors. And due to the climate of the past year, stress levels are at an all-time high.

According to Wallethub, the number one stressor for Americans in 2021 is money.

So what state is the most stressed? You guessed it!

Nevada.

Wallethub recently conducted a study that listed Nevada as the most stressed state in America.

Nevada was also the state with the second-overall lowest job security and has the third-overall lowest number of psychologists per capita.

The website compared all 50 states across 41 key indicators to determine the list.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 most stressed states in America:

  1. Nevada
  2. Louisiana
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Tennessee
  8. California
  9. Kentucky
  10. Texas
  11. Arkansas
  12. alabama
  13. Florida
  14. North Carolina
  15. Michigan
  16. Arizona
  17. Georgia
  18. Indiana
  19. New York
  20. Rhode Island

