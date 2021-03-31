Jason Aldean's 2-Year-Old Daughter Proves 'Singing Runs In The Fam'

Singing runs in the Aldean family and the chart-topper's 2-year-old daughter, Navy, is proof of that.

Fans of Brittany Aldean recently saw her film the toddler's talents via Instagram Story as Navy offered the cameras a rendition of "Happy Birthday." It doesn’t appear as if she was actually offering birthday greetings to anyone in particular, but the former NBA cheerleader made sure to boast about her talents in the caption. "Singing runs in the fam," she wrote at the bottom of the video of Navy in the closet.

In a follow-up clip, Brittany caught her mini-me and Jason together. "And now she will serenade you," she captioned a clip of Jason holding her as she delivered her ABC’s to the camera.

Family moments amongst the Aldeans aren’t hard to come by. Earlier this week, Brittany shared another cute moment with Navy, as well as their son, Memphis, while playing some backyard baseball. In the footage, viewers saw the hitmaker help his daughter hit the ball as it flew towards three-year-old Memphis, who failed to catch it. "Oh sh*t," he yelled, to which Brittany laughed and Jason offered a joke. "It's the same thing daddy used to say when he hit one back to the pitcher," he said.