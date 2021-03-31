The marathon continues. In remembrance of the second anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's passing, the late rapper's longtime partner Lauren London shared a heartfelt message to her late love on social media Wednesday (March 31).

"The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever," the 36-year-old actress captioned a cropped photo of Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom. "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

Lauren continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias."

"You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie💙," she concluded her tribute.