Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Death

By Peyton Blakemore

March 31, 2021

The marathon continues. In remembrance of the second anniversary of Nipsey Hussle's passing, the late rapper's longtime partner Lauren London shared a heartfelt message to her late love on social media Wednesday (March 31).

"The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever," the 36-year-old actress captioned a cropped photo of Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom. "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

Lauren continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias."

"You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie💙," she concluded her tribute.

Nipsey was fatally shot outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

Last June, Lauren sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss the traumas of gun violence and coping with grief and loss. “For me what’s been really important [since his passing] is connecting with God," the 36-year-old actress said, adding that she has her good and bad days like everyone else, but doesn't put pressure on herself to feel good when she doesn't. "It’s not easy. I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed. And the days that I don't, I let myself because I’m human."

Lauren also discussed what brings her joy amidst her grieving, saying, “I love to meet people that Nip has really inspired because it feels like he’s still here, even though he is — in a way. He’s touching people still. I find that when I run into people who tell me how he’s changed their life, what they’re doing with their life right now, it fills me up. I’m like ‘ugh he would have loved to hear that. And when my kids hear it, they’re proud.”

Photo: Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle

