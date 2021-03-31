Mass. Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth In Bathroom

A Peabody, Massachusetts woman claims she gave birth in her bathroom earlier this month without knowing she was pregnant beforehand.

Melissa Surgecoff told WHDH she and fiancé Donald Campbell were planning their June wedding when she started feeling ill on March 8, which she believed could have been pain from battling multiple sclerosis at the time.

“I did feel a little like, you know, whatever, flutters I suppose, but I just kind of thought it was gas,” Melissa said.

The unknowing mother-to-be said her pains got worse and her fiancé called 9-1-1 for help.

“I’m in the archway of the bathroom like screaming, freaking out,” Melissa said.

Fast forward three weeks and the couple is now the proud parents of Liam Aiden Campbell, a healthy baby born weighing six pounds and six ounces.