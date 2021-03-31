Mass. Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth In Bathroom
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2021
A Peabody, Massachusetts woman claims she gave birth in her bathroom earlier this month without knowing she was pregnant beforehand.
Melissa Surgecoff told WHDH she and fiancé Donald Campbell were planning their June wedding when she started feeling ill on March 8, which she believed could have been pain from battling multiple sclerosis at the time.
“I did feel a little like, you know, whatever, flutters I suppose, but I just kind of thought it was gas,” Melissa said.
The unknowing mother-to-be said her pains got worse and her fiancé called 9-1-1 for help.
“I’m in the archway of the bathroom like screaming, freaking out,” Melissa said.
Fast forward three weeks and the couple is now the proud parents of Liam Aiden Campbell, a healthy baby born weighing six pounds and six ounces.
‘How did this happen?’: Peabody woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth in bathroom https://t.co/fIYeCSrPgP— 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 30, 2021
The New England area has seen multiple unique births this month.
On March 20, 57-year-old teacher Barbara Higgins, of New Hampshire, gave birth to a baby boy, becoming the oldest woman in the United States.
"We've beat the odds," her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, told NBC Boston. "I'm so proud of her, she's been a trooper through the whole thing."
Higgins, a lifelong athlete, said her CrossFit routine helped her prepare for her third pregnancy, continuing to lift weights leading up to the day she went into labor.
But it was the couple's emotional strength that tested the most following the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Molly, in 2016.
"Molly was 13 and had an undiagnosed brain tumor and died suddenly," Higgins told NBC Boston.
Higgins said she became consumed with the thought of getting pregnant again while working through the grief that followed Molly's death.
"I started having these dreams that I wanted to have a child, and I thought, 'OK, Barb, that's a little crazy,'" Higgins said.
The couple found an IVF clinic in Boston that treated women in their 50s and decided to try for another child, which led to the birth of their newborn, Jack, over the weekend.
"Jack is here, he's a little boy on the planet, and he gets to live a life," Higgins said.
Photo: Getty Images