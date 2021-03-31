MOBILE IDs: Digital Driver's Licenses Coming To Utah Soon

Some Utah residents will soon be using mobile IDs.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that Utah's Driver License Division is starting a pilot program soon with Mobile Driver's Licenses and IDs.

The mobile IDs will be stored safely on an app.

The division's director, Chris Caras, stated, "We wanted to make sure the technology was at a place that it really could facilitate that level of security and we believe that it's at that stage now."

The main difference in using the new digital license is the freedom to choose what information you share. For example, you can verify your date of birth when purchasing alcohol without needing to share your home address, etc.

Caras said, "The mobile credential lets you facilitate the transaction but only share what's necessary so that you get some control back over your data."

The program is starting with 100 Utah residents, and hopes to open up to 10,000 by mid to late summer of this year.

The program has until January 1st of 2022 to be be ready to distribute the mobile IDs, unless they show that the pilot program was unsuccessful.

The results of the pilot program will be share with the Utah State Legislature to determine whether or not the mobile IDs will be used statewide.