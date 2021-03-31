Moondance Organizers Reveal Details Of 2021 Music Festivals

Moondance is making a comeback this year after taking a hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moondance Jammin Country Fest is happening June 17 through June 19, and Moondance Jam is scheduled for July 22 through July 24, according to organizers.

“We want to let you know that even though we know there are still some challenges ahead, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and we are committed to Jammin' at Moondance with you this June and July!”

Among the details, organizers announced that another artist will fill in for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and the rock lineup is still in progress.

Artists included in the Jammin Country lineup include Midland, Neal McCoy, Lauren Alaina, Jo Dee Messina, David Lee Murphy, Blackhawk, The Kentucky Headhunters and Ned LeDoux, according to Moondance Events.

Moondance Events shows the Moondance Jam includes Alice Cooper, Todd Rundgren, Night Ranger, Grand Funk Railroad, Firehouse and Lit.

Though the pandemic continues, organizers explained they’re “feeling very confident” with the progress in Minnesota:

“The Covid vaccine roll out in our area has been pretty amazing with everyone 16+ in our area who wants it has the opportunity to get it and starting next week the rest of the state of Minnesota will also. That coupled with the state opening up the capacity of outdoor events to 10,000 starting April 1, we are feeling very confident that everything is going in the right direction for summer outdoor festivals...Stay healthy, keep on doing your part to opening things up and we'll all get there together!”

Tickets are available online or by calling the ticket office at 218-836-1055. Prices will increase April 15.