North Carolina Is Among The Most Stressed States In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

March 31, 2021

In an average year, most people deal with a normal amount of stress, whether it's money-related, job security, or even family issues. Living through a pandemic, however, adds a whole new level of worry that the majority of Americans don't know how to manage.

A new study by WalletHub compared each state in the U.S. to determine which are the most stressed in 2021. But where did North Carolina rank?

Number 14

While not at the top of the list, the Tar Heel State cracks the top 20 in this year's most stressed out states, with the majority of worries surrounding family. Many North Carolinians also reported stressing over safety and work-related issues, while stress surrounding money came in last.

So where do the other states rank? Here are the top 10 most stressed states in America:

  1. Nevada
  2. Louisiana
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia
  5. Mississippi
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Tennessee
  8. California
  9. Kentucky
  10. Texas

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each state using four factors. These factors were then evaluated using 41 relevant metrics, including average hours worked per week, average commute time, job security, unemployment rate, median income, parental stress, separation and divorce rate, mental health, and more.

Check out the full list of states here.

Photo: Getty Images

