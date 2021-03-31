Rep. Matt Gaetz Denies Accusations Of Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) denied accusations of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old following a report that he was being investigated by the Justice Department by the New York Times on Tuesday (March 30.)
According to the report, Gaetz is being investigated over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and violated federal sex trafficking laws. The 38-year-old Republican issued a statement denying the allegations to CNN, claiming "no part of the allegations against me are true" and that the claims were being pushed by people who are targets of an "ongoing extortion investigation."
"Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals," Gaetz said.
"The planted leak to the New York Times tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations," Gaetz added.
Gaetz also denied the accusations during an appearance on FOX News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday, just hours after the New York Times report was published.
"The person doesn't exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false. The allegation is, as I read in the New York Times is, I have traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false and records will bear that out to be false," Gaetz said.
Gaetz also accused former Department of Justice, David McGee, of attempting to extort him and his family over the allegations in the statement issued to CNN, which McGee addressed in an interview with the Washington Post, denying he was involved with any attempt to extort Gaetz or is connected to the DOJ investigation.
"It is completely false. It's a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that he's under investigation for sex trafficking of minors," McGee said "I have no connection with that case at all, other than, one of a thousand people who have heard the rumors."
McGee confirmed to the Post that he spoke with Gaetz's father, but declined to provide details about the conversation and instead said he welcomed the release of any recording of their conversation.
"If there is a tape, play the tape," McGee told the newspaper. "There is nothing on that tape that is untoward. It is a pleasant conversation of a dad concerned about his son and the trouble his son was in."
Federal authorities are investigating Gaetz as part of a broader probe into trafficking allegations against another Florida politician, former GOP county official Joel Greenberg, of Central Florida, who was arrested last year on charges that include sex trafficking of a minor. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty and the case is scheduled to go to trial.
A person briefed on the matter told CNN the probe of Gaetz was opened in the final months of Trump-era Justice Department, and stems from the Greenberg investigation, with public integrity prosecutors in Washington, D.C. and Tampa, Florida overseeing the Gaetz investigation.
The individuals who spoke with the New York Times confirmed investigators are looking into whether Gaetz -- who has gained national notoriety as an outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump since being elected in 2016 -- violated federal sex trafficking laws, which would carry severe legal repercussions, although no charges have been filed against Gaetz as of Tuesday.
Two individuals told the New York Times the encounters investigators are looking into are alleged to have taken place two years ago and that the investigation was opened by former Attorney General William Barr during the final months of the Trump administration.
Gaetz told the New York Times that his attorneys have been in contact with the Justice Department in relation to the accusations.
"I only know that it has to do with women," Gaetz said. "I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward."
You can read the New York Times' full report here.
Photo: Getty Images