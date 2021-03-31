Rep. Matt Gaetz Denies Accusations Of Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) denied accusations of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old following a report that he was being investigated by the Justice Department by the New York Times on Tuesday (March 30.)

According to the report, Gaetz is being investigated over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and violated federal sex trafficking laws. The 38-year-old Republican issued a statement denying the allegations to CNN, claiming "no part of the allegations against me are true" and that the claims were being pushed by people who are targets of an "ongoing extortion investigation."

"Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals," Gaetz said.

"The planted leak to the New York Times tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations," Gaetz added.

Gaetz also denied the accusations during an appearance on FOX News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday, just hours after the New York Times report was published.

"The person doesn't exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false. The allegation is, as I read in the New York Times is, I have traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false and records will bear that out to be false," Gaetz said.