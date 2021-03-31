Scientists Say There's Been An 'Earthquake Swarm' In Southern Utah

Scientists say that Utah has seen a recent "earthquake swarm," reported KSL.

There have been dozens of minor earthquakes in Beaver County over the past week. This includes two magnitude three earthquakes.

Scientists say there's no reason to be alarmed, however, and say its most likely just a result of the bubbling liquids underneath the Earth's surface.

There have been at least 60, mostly minor, earthquakes recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey as of Tuesday afternoon.

The highest-magnitude earthquakes that have been recorded include 3.2 and 3.0 magnitude earthquakes. Both were centered about five miles southwest of Milford on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

According to the agency's data, all but six of the earthquakes were below a 2.5 magnitude.

Katherine Whidden, a research scientist at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said the activity seems to be what's referred to as an "earthquake swarm."

Whidden told KSL, "These swarms tend to be associated with hydrothermal fluids- hot water. We don't always know what causes a swarm but they tend to be associated with hydrothermal activity."

It isn't clear yet when the swarm will stop.

Whidden said, "We could have bigger earthquakes as a part of the swarm, but I would be surprised if we had a really big earthquake as a result of this. They tend to be smaller and a lot of little earthquakes."

But, the possibility of a larger earthquake is always there.

"We can have a large, damaging earthquake at any time," she said. "The best thing that we can do is be prepared."