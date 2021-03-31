Sofia Carson Channeled Her Inner-Beyoncé While Filming 'Descendants'

To close out Women's History Month, Sofia Carson opened up about all of the women that have helped to shape and inspire her, being a woman in the entertainment industry, and even teased some new music during iHeartRadio's "Leading Ladies" series.

During the interview, Sofia revealed that she has been most influenced by her mother, as well as public figures like Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn and activist Malala Kousafzai, but when she needs to channel that badass female energy, she thinks of Beyoncé, and did so while filming Disney's Descendants. She told iHeartRadio's Emily Curl:

"This takes me back to one of my first days on the set of Descendants. I remember I had never acted in a movie before in my whole entire life. And I was around like Kristen Chenoweth with all these huge names, [like] Kenny Ortega, when we were shooting the opening number, and Evie had to strike down a table and do something, and I'm also very clumsy. So I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Sofia, don't fall. And I just remember, always, whenever I've had these moments in my life where I've needed this boost, I always think of Beyoncé strutting down a stage. Like there are a few things more powerful in the world than watching Beyoncé strut down the stage as if the world is hers. It's like, she steps into armor when she's backstage, and then the second the curtains open, it's like she's unstoppable. So I always think of that and go to that, and whenever I'm on stage, I try my best to channel that. But that always just does it for me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carson also revealed that she has been working on new music, and fans may get to hear it soon. She said, "I have focused the last couple of months of 2021 on being in the studio every week and writing music and working with incredible writers. And I also may or may not have music coming out very soon, which I'm really excited about. And I also have Revlon campaign lined up, another film project that we'll be producing and starring in for Netflix alongside Charles Melton, which I'm really excited to be shooting that this year. And, so many exciting things that are coming up; another film project that I can talk about, but I'm just lucky to be able to do what I love every day."