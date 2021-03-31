Feedback

St. Louis Has Snowless March For The First Time In More Than 8 Decades

By Kelly Fisher

March 31, 2021

St. Louis managed to avoid a March snowfall for the first time in more than eight decades.

To be exact, it’s been 83 years since the area has gone the entire month without snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service St. Louis tweeted the “interesting fact” on Tuesday (March 30), right before the last day of the month:

“An interesting fact for you this afternoon - March is going to end without even a TRACE of ❄️ in St. Louis. This is the first time since 1938 that not even a TRACE of snow fell in March! It will be cold the next few days, but no snow is expected! #stlwx

It garnered mixed reactions, of course.

Some said they’d never look back if they could move somewhere that they wouldn’t need a snow shovel again. Others said they love snow and had hoped for more of it this season.

In total, St. Louis has only had six years go by, since records have been kept, that no snow had been recorded, KSDK pointed out. Though colder weather is on the way through the end of the week (the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning), officials don’t anticipate any snow.

Photo: Getty Images

