Stolen Locomotive Taken On Joyride, 2 $30,000 Switches Damaged In Florida

Sometimes people like to take some unorthodox machines and vehicles on joyrides. Excavators, ambulances, and even planes have been on some strange trips by curious perpetrators.

Authorities in Florida are now looking for the people responsible for breaking into a locomotive and taking it on a joyride recently in Newberry, according to CBS 4.

The Florida Central Railroad reported the break-in was Monday (March 29), according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. Authorities believe the incident happened between Wednesday (March 24) and Sunday (March 28).

Officials claim the 1959 EMD GP 18 was locked, but the thieves may have gained access to the locomotive through a window. Two switches were also damaged when the machine was put in motion, deputies added. They're valued at $30,000, they added.