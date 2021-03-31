Tesla Hiring Hundreds For Jobs At Gigafactory Near Austin

Tesla is hiring nearly 280 people to work at its new gigafactory near Austin.

The electric vehicle company is offering positions in manufacturing, construction, engineering and IT, finance, and human resources, among other fields.

The factory in east Travis County is still under construction, but Tesla expects to hire up to 5,000 employees to staff the 2,100-acre site, KVUE reported. The average annual salary is expected to be $47,000, according to the Austin Business Journal.

The Texas gigafactory will build Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck, the Model Y SUV, and other products.

The company said it's building relationships with UT, Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University, and area school districts to recruit local students for Tesla jobs.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is up to something in south Texas with SpaceX. He sent a tweet on Tuesday to encourage people to move to Starbase, the city he is trying to create near Brownsville.