These Are The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Places In Georgia

Everyone loves pizza.

But some restaurants have mastered the craft better than others — and sometimes, they’re the “hole-in-the-wall” places you don’t expect.

That’s why Cheapism, a hub that aims to help “frugal consumers find the best cheap products and services,” mapped out the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints Across America.

Here’s why Cheapism set out on its “Quest” for pizza:

“You can find good pizza almost anywhere, even at the most unassuming pizzerias. And sure, pizza delivery from the usual chains is easy (and sometimes necessary — we get it), but it pays to travel off the beaten path when you're searching for a good meal, even if it takes you to a strip mall in the middle of nowhere, or a restaurant that only has two tables and a walk-up window. These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies. Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food.”

So, which “hole-in-the-wall” pizza joints stood out in Georgia?

Two of them made the list:

Huc-A-Poo’s Bites and Booze in Tybee Island, Georgia

Jack’s Pizza and Wings in Atlanta

Here’s why Cheapism picked Huc-A-Poo’s Bites and Booze:

"An open-air bar with a chill beach vibe, Huc-a-Poo's is loved by locals and tourists alike. Unless you count the old license plates, beer signs and other bric-a-brac that covers every wall and surface in the place, it's pretty bare bones. But the vibe is relaxed, and the pizzas are huge 18-inch pies with toppings like feta cheese, black olives, and spinach.”

Here’s why Cheapism picked Jack’s Pizza and Wings:

“There's graffiti on the outside of Jack's, and most places inside, too. Everything is a little grungy and worn at this bar, but the beer is cold and the pizza is hot. The pizza crust is thin and slices are large, so sometimes it can't hold up to the crazy amount of toppings heaped on. Specialty pizzas are unique, like the mac and cheese or Soul Food with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, collard greens, and gravy.”

Check out the rest of the places that made the list here.

Photo: Getty Images