Tiny Homes Take Off In South Austin

Tiny homes are becoming a big trend in Austin, and developers hope they'll catch on in the rest of Texas.

Casata is planning a community in South Austin as an alternative to apartments but without the high prices of home ownership.

The average rent price in Austin is $1,398 while the average apartment size is 865 square feet, according to RentCafe. Meanwhile, the average house price in Austin is nearly $483,000 and is expected to keep rising, according to Zillow.com.

Casata is stepping in with much smaller homes at more affordable prices. The microhomes are one- or two-bedrooms, range from 378 to 758 square feet, and the rent is $1,200 to $1,480 a month depending on the size. The homes are smaller than the average apartment, but larger than a hotel room, CultureMap Austin noted.

The microhomes are less about how much inside space a person has and more about community amenities. They're made to appeal to a younger generation of renters.

“Microhomes are a great option for millennials who are less worried about material items and more focused on experiences," Casata CEO Aaron Levy said in a statement.

The Austin community at 10400 Old Manchaca Rd. will offer co-working space, a dog park, movie/game room, and a concert space on its six acres.

The company will offer 66 small homes in Austin, but expects to build more throughout Texas, including San Marcos, Waco, and Dallas.

"Within the next 24 months we will have over 500 units in Texas underway and we plan to have upwards of 5,000 over the next three to five years in markets outside of Texas," Levy told the Austin American Statesman.

Photo: Getty Images