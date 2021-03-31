Feedback

Travis Barker's Daughter Gives Him A Makeover, Covers His Face Tattoos

By Katrina Nattress

March 31, 2021

Travis Barker might act tough, but under all those tattoos is a loving father...who's willing to let his daughter give him a makeover and cover up said tattoos.

On Tuesday (March 30), the blink-182 drummer's 15-year-old daughter Alabama uploaded an Instagram video where she attempts to cover up her dad's face ink with KVD Beauty's Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm (a brand she works with). After finding the right shade, she makes Travis' iconic "Blessed" tattoo disappear while asking him a few questions like "Where's your first tattoo?" (answer: his leg) and "What's your favorite tattoo?" to which her dad replied "Probably the one you just covered" with a smirk.

She then covered up an anchor tattooed next to Travis' eye. Only she called it an "anchorchief" and her dad couldn't let that one go. After laughing at her mistake, she tried again, this time calling it a "handker."

"Anchor," Travis said to her. "It's an anchor."

The video is as hilarious as it is wholesome. Watch the makeover ensue below.

The father-daughter bonding time comes after Travis spent the weekend in Las Vegas with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and friend/collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, the latter with whom he delivered an impromptu performance of blink's "All The Small Things" at a Vegas bar.

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker

