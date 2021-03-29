Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly were living their best lives in Las Vegas this weekend, and so were any fans who just happened to be at The Cosmopolitan hotel's Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails bar Saturday night (March 27).

The duo was in town for the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event, which they attended with their girlfriends (MGK is dating (or maybe engaged to?) actress Megan Fox and Barker recently took his relationship with reality star Kourtney Kardashian to the next level), and after the fight the drummer and rapper-turned-rocker treated the bar crowd to a cover of blink-182's "All The Small Things." MGK also performed "My Bloody Valentine," which is featured on his chart-topping debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall.

Watch both performances below.