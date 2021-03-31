Feedback

University Of Arizona Started Varsity ESports Program For Gamers

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2021

US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GAMES

The University of Arizona is now dipping into the digital sports arena, reported KOLD 13.

Liam Koenneker, the president of the esports club at UArizona, called "Esports and Gaming at the University of Arizona."

He said, "I noticed that around the country, there was a lot of programs that were popping up, and they were supporting their students and getting them scholarships."

The esports club has about 100 tournament players on 14 different teams.

University of Arizona joins around 175 other schools that already have esports programs.

The program's interim director Walter Ries said, "That gives them that real-world experience while they're still in college."

Koenneker believes that the program can be used as a great recruiting tool for the school.

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said in a press release:

"Arizona Esports reflects the university’s commitment to support student interest in areas of opportunity. Not only are esports part of an established and growing industry, like traditional sports esports provide avenues to build community, develop critical skills and gain valuable experiences these students will draw upon for the rest of their lives. I am excited to see this program get off the ground, and proud of the student leaders who have helped create it."

The university will hold tryouts for spots on the team and plans to debut the new esports arena on April 21st.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About University Of Arizona Started Varsity ESports Program For Gamers

