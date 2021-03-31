Washington Man Suffers Burns While Trying To Save Dog From House Fire

A Washington man was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle after he suffered burns while trying to save his dog from a fire, according to The Chronicle.

Reporters said Randy King woke up to a house full of smoke early in the morning on Tuesday (March 30). King, in his pajamas and without shoes, reportedly woke up his son and left the burning mobile home in Onalaska, Washington.

That's when King ventured back inside the home to find their pet dog, Chewy.

Facebook posts from King's family revealed that he suffered burns on his feet, top of his head, and on his back down to his waist. His son also suffered some smoke inhalation and minor burns to his arms and head, the family added.

King's daughter said the dog was found uninjured later, KING 5 reported.

Lewis County firefighters responded to the fire around 1:35 a.m., and the blaze completely destroyed the house. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

There's also a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help fund King's medical expenses and help the family financially recover from the loss of their home.

Photo: Getty Images