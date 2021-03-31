Where To Find The Best Burritos In Nashville

Sometimes in life, you just need a burrito. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Whether you want authentic Mexican street food, Tex-Mex inspired cuisine, or California-style burritos, there are plenty of delicious choices around Music City.

Here are a few restaurants around Nashville serving up some of the city's best burritos.

Baja Burrito

Repeatedly voted as Music City's best burrito by readers of Nashville Scene, Baja Burrito serves up Mexican street food at a unique counter-service spot in Berry Hill. As the Nashville mag states, "There is no way you can walk out of Baja Burrito without a smile on your face." Pick up a burrito to go or prepare for your next get together with one of the shop's Fiesta Packs perfect for parties.