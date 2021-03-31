Where To Find The Best Burritos In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
March 31, 2021
Sometimes in life, you just need a burrito. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Whether you want authentic Mexican street food, Tex-Mex inspired cuisine, or California-style burritos, there are plenty of delicious choices around Music City.
Here are a few restaurants around Nashville serving up some of the city's best burritos.
Baja Burrito
Repeatedly voted as Music City's best burrito by readers of Nashville Scene, Baja Burrito serves up Mexican street food at a unique counter-service spot in Berry Hill. As the Nashville mag states, "There is no way you can walk out of Baja Burrito without a smile on your face." Pick up a burrito to go or prepare for your next get together with one of the shop's Fiesta Packs perfect for parties.
Oscar's Taco Shop
Ranked one of the best fast casual restaurants in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, Oscar's Taco Shop has been serving up authentic cuisine in Middle Tennessee for nearly 20 years. Order a California or El Jefe burrito or grab one of their famous breakfast burritos to shake up your morning (or evening) routine. With several locations around Nashville, you're never too far from a delicious meal from Oscar's.
Rosepepper Cantina
Rosepepper Cantina may be known for its witty signage and hipster clientele, but the food is top tier. Try the fajita or sonora burrito or the burrito asada, all covered in your choice of chili rojo or verde sauce. They even have veggie and vegan options for anyone looking for some great plant-based options. Don't forget to grab one of the killer margaritas to enjoy with your meal.
Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant
While this one may seem out of place, Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant offers a truly unique Nashville-style burrito, complete with pulled pork, coleslaw, and baked beans all slathered in barbecue sauce. It's name: The Redneck burrito, of course. What more can you expect from a Southern-inspired twist on a classic?
Burritos La Mina
Inspired by the Chihuahua area of Mexico, this food truck brings a variety of authentic cuisine to Nashville. From their chorizo or al pastor burritos to their Hawaiiana or carne asada tortas, you won't tire of the endless options Burrito La Mina have to offer. Check their website to find where the truck is parked each day.
