Amtrak Creating Buzz About Possible Service In Las Vegas

Amtrak created a buzz after releasing a map about a possible service to Las Vegas, reported 8 News Now.

After President Joe Biden announced plans to rebuild the infrastructure on Wednesday, Amtrak released the map that showed a route connecting Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Amtrak's "Amtrak Connects Us" plan would add the new Las Vegas route, along with many others.

USA Today reported that Amtrak's vision is to bring new intercity rail service to as many as 160 previously unserved communities over the next 15 years in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Louisville, Indianapolis, Phoenix and even Las Vegas. There are 30 potential new routes in the plan.

Biden's infrastructure plan includes $80 million for passenger and freight rail projects. The plan is a huge, costly proposal that would include $620 billion to completely overhaul 20,000 miles of highways, roads, and bridges.

President Biden said that the plan is "unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago."

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement, "President Biden's infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for. Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor, our National Network and expand out service to more of America."

Photo: Getty Images