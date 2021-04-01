Austin Tex-Mex Restaurant Causes Panic When Famous Sign Goes 'Missing'

An Austin Tex-Mex restaurant caused its social media followers to freak out on Thursday when its famous sign went "missing."

El Arroyo is a restaurant that's known more for its snarky sign that changes daily than its food. So when the Tex-Mex joint tweeted out that someone took the sign in the middle of the night, it was like a piece of Austin culture went missing.

"It is with great sadness that we share some disheartening news… Our famous marquee sign has been stolen. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the sign, or any leads, please comment," the restaurant shared along with photos of people rolling the sign away in the middle of the night.