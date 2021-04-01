Austin Tex-Mex Restaurant Causes Panic When Famous Sign Goes 'Missing'
By Anna Gallegos
April 1, 2021
An Austin Tex-Mex restaurant caused its social media followers to freak out on Thursday when its famous sign went "missing."
El Arroyo is a restaurant that's known more for its snarky sign that changes daily than its food. So when the Tex-Mex joint tweeted out that someone took the sign in the middle of the night, it was like a piece of Austin culture went missing.
"It is with great sadness that we share some disheartening news… Our famous marquee sign has been stolen. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the sign, or any leads, please comment," the restaurant shared along with photos of people rolling the sign away in the middle of the night.
A lot of people quickly caught on saying it was an April Fools' prank.
This better be an April Fools joke or I’m coming after someone.— Lori (@loriio) April 1, 2021
El Arroyo was really committed to the bit because even its staffers confirmed to local media that it was taken.
"It was stolen. At least as far as I know. That's what the manager told me anyway," Gilberto Camacho told ABC 13 when reporters called the restaurant.
El Arroyo even got Gov. Greg Abbott in on the game.
"I said alcohol to go... not signs to go. That sign is missing. We must find it. I'm asking the DPS to help us find that sign," Abbott said in a pre-recorded video with a very serious looking DPS agent standing behind him.
A message from @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/EjAk1NAWTs— El Arroyo (@ElArroyo_ATX) April 1, 2021
So where was the sign? It was about two miles away at the Yeti flagship store near downtown Austin. The whole April Fools joke ended up being a promotion for a merchandise collaboration between the two brands.
Fans applauded El Arroyo's trick, but not before the restaurant broke a ton of hearts.
My friends in Cork Ireland are like..... NOOOOOOO So they stole from the whole world.— Bl4ckWid0w (@TheBl4ckWid0w) April 1, 2021
If this ain't the best April Fool's!— Sierra Vernon (@SierraVernon93) April 1, 2021
Y'all gonna unleash a whole militia of pissed of Austinites if you don't call it quick! 😆
