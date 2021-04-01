April Fools: Here's Some Of The Best Pranks Texans Have Pulled In The Past
By Anna Gallegos
April 1, 2021
Happy April Fools' Day!
Whether you're the prankster or butt of the joke, we all need a good giggle today. A lot of big named companies are pulling back from the April 1 holiday because of the pandemic and other serious everyday issues. So this year, we're looking back at some of the best jokes Texans and Texas-based organizations have pulled with a handful of new pranks sprinkled in. It would be really cool if so of these where real!
Tiff's Treats:
Nothing says "I don't like you" like a box of warm delicious cookies. The Austin-based bakery released a set of cheeky boxes to tell a loved one or friend how you really feel. Brutal honesty has never tasted so good.
Tell it like you mean it! Introducing our newest packaging offerings so you can let your gift recipient know how you REALLY feel! Visit https://t.co/AuEpVtSRij to learn more about our new playful packaging.#TiffsTreats #Cookies pic.twitter.com/23h1ROEeQj— Tiff's Treats (@tiffstreats) April 1, 2021
Bill Miller BBQ:
San Antonio's Bill Miller BBQ may have gotten some Yankees' hopes up this morning with their joke tweet about opening a New York City location. Sorry east coast, but y'all are going to have to fly south for a taste of real Texas BBQ.
You've heard of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington? Well, how about #BillMiller goes to NYC?🗽 Yankees can finally experience the taste of South Texas! Lady Liberty and her beautiful skyline welcome you to the land of sweet tea! Oh, and did we mention happy April fools🤭 pic.twitter.com/rDsDMiwFYn— Bill Miller BBQ (@BillMillerBarBQ) April 1, 2021
Texas Rangers (2019)
This joke broke a few baseball fans hearts. Baseball hero Andre Beltre teased that he was going to come back to the Rangers after retiring in 2018.
Don't lie... we know your ❤ skipped a beat for at least a split-second. #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/gMaQweX4ia— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 1, 2019
Mark Cuban (2003)
The Dallas Mavericks owner has been at war with NBA referees since the dawn of time - or at least since 2000 when he bought the team. When Cuban took to the court on April 1, 2003, to yell at a ref, no one was surprised. But when the shoving started, no one could really tell if he was getting revenge or just poking fun at his own hotheadedness. Luckily, it was the latter.
Whataburger (2019)
The beloved fast food chain created a candle that smelled like the original Whataburger. Sadly, they didn't create a fry candle to go with the burger one.
Burger Candle
What's better than eating Whataburger? Nothing! BUT, your house smelling like a #1 is pretty darn close. Get your Whataburger candle today!Posted by Whataburger on Monday, April 1, 2019
San Antonio Zoo
The employees at the San Antonio Zoo deserve an award for tricking both local and national media in 2020. The zoo put out a story that it took three elephants known as The Golden Girls for a dip in the San Antonio River as people worked from home. As cool as that would have been to see in person, it was all a joke, but The Hill and local TV station KSAT didn't catch on until after they hit published.
MEDIA RELEASE: San Antonio Zoo Takes Elephants On Walk In The Park SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio Zoo first opened...Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
The zoo has been really good at playing tricks on people with the media's help. In 1939, San Antonio Light "reported" that 13 lions escaped from the zoo and were terrorizing the city. There were no lions, but the newspaper received nearly 200 calls wondering if the big cats were caught. The full article published in 1939 can be found at the Museum of Hoaxes.
