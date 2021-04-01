April Fools: Here's Some Of The Best Pranks Texans Have Pulled In The Past

Happy April Fools' Day!

Whether you're the prankster or butt of the joke, we all need a good giggle today. A lot of big named companies are pulling back from the April 1 holiday because of the pandemic and other serious everyday issues. So this year, we're looking back at some of the best jokes Texans and Texas-based organizations have pulled with a handful of new pranks sprinkled in. It would be really cool if so of these where real!

Tiff's Treats:

Nothing says "I don't like you" like a box of warm delicious cookies. The Austin-based bakery released a set of cheeky boxes to tell a loved one or friend how you really feel. Brutal honesty has never tasted so good.