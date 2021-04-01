Drive-In St. Louis Unveils 2021 Event Lineup

Drive-in events are coming back in 2021.

Drive-In St. Louis, which started last May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has released a schedule for its events this year.

When it started, its “goal was and still is to bring together our community through a shared experience,” its website reads.

Turns out, the initiative brought thousands together:

“Drive-In St. Louis has helped over 4,000 area students graduate from high school in a socially distanced safe environment. Drive-In St. Louis also allowed over 60,000 music and movie lovers to come together, safely, to hear their favorite musical acts and view movies they treasure with family and friends.”

More than 20 graduations, 45 concerts and movies, 20 private events and more are slated for May through October, according to Drive-In St. Louis.

St. Louisans can buy tickets to Casting Crowns, Superjam, Ambrosia and more. Featured movies include Iron Man, The Breakfast Club, Mamma Mia, Knives Out and more.

Find the full list of upcoming concerts and featured movies here.

Ticket sales began at noon on Thursday (April 1), organizers announced on Facebook:



"ATTENTION Live Music Lovers...Drive-In St. Louis Concert tix go on sale at Noon Today!Safe, Super Affordable and Fun way to support over 300 Local musicians from dozens of great bands. Rock, Country, Alternative, Motown and incredible Tribute bands!Reserve your Premium Parking Spots and VIP Turf Parties at Noon Today at driveinstl.com!"

Photo: Getty Images