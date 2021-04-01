Feedback

Drive-In St. Louis Unveils 2021 Event Lineup

By Kelly Fisher

April 1, 2021

Drive-in events are coming back in 2021.

Drive-In St. Louis, which started last May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has released a schedule for its events this year.

When it started, its “goal was and still is to bring together our community through a shared experience,” its website reads.

Turns out, the initiative brought thousands together:

“Drive-In St. Louis has helped over 4,000 area students graduate from high school in a socially distanced safe environment. Drive-In St. Louis also allowed over 60,000 music and movie lovers to come together, safely, to hear their favorite musical acts and view movies they treasure with family and friends.”

More than 20 graduations, 45 concerts and movies, 20 private events and more are slated for May through October, according to Drive-In St. Louis.

St. Louisans can buy tickets to Casting Crowns, Superjam, Ambrosia and more. Featured movies include Iron Man, The Breakfast Club, Mamma Mia, Knives Out and more.

Find the full list of upcoming concerts and featured movies here.

Ticket sales began at noon on Thursday (April 1), organizers announced on Facebook:

"ATTENTION Live Music Lovers...Drive-In St. Louis Concert tix go on sale at Noon Today!Safe, Super Affordable and Fun way to support over 300 Local musicians from dozens of great bands. Rock, Country, Alternative, Motown and incredible Tribute bands!Reserve your Premium Parking Spots and VIP Turf Parties at Noon Today at driveinstl.com!"

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Drive-In St. Louis Unveils 2021 Event Lineup

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.