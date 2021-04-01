FCC Implements Changes To New Orleans Phone Numbers

If you live in either the 504 or the 337 area code in Louisiana, listen up. Pretty soon you'll have to start dialing 10-digit numbers when making a call instead of the seven digits it currently takes. Starting April 24, 2021, residents in these regions, which includes New Orleans and Southwest Louisiana, will have to dial the full 10-digit number when calling out.

According to KPLC, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving to make it easier to reach the Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing "988." However, areas around the country already have 988 as the first three digits in several seven-digit phone numbers. Because of the change to the Lifeline, these regions will have to dial the area code before the full number to prevent any confusion between the lines.

If you notice your seven-digit numbers connect after April 24, this is because the FCC will allow the calls to go through for a few extra months to make the transition easier. After October 24, 2021, only the 10-digit numbers will connect.

Starting July 16, 2022, people attempting to call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be dial 988. Until then, anyone needing to reach out for help can continue calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK).

Photo: Getty Images