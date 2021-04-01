Hall Of Fame Coach Roy Williams Announces Retirement After 48 Seasons

University of North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams plans to retire after 48 seasons as a basketball coach and 33 seasons as a head coach, which included the last 18 with the Tar Heels.

Williams will address the media on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Thursday (April 1) at 4:00 p.m., according to a news release on UNC Athletics' official website.

Williams, a UNC alum, led the Tar Heels to three national championships (2005, 2009, 2017) and trails only Dean Smith -- who he coached alongside as an assistant from 1978-88 -- for the most wins in program history (485.)

During Williams' tenure, North Carolina made the NCAA tournament in all but two seasons, the national championship four times and the Final Four five times, while also winning three ACC tournaments and nine ACC regular season titles.

Williams joined his alma mater in 2003 after leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a 418-101 (175-49) record during his first 15 seasons as a head coach, which included two national championship appearances, four Final Four appearances, four conference tournament championships, nine regular season conference titles and seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Williams, a 2007 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, retires as the third all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball history, with an overall record of 903-264 and a .774 winning percentage and reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history.

Photo: Getty Images