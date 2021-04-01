Here Are Some Famous Arizona April Fools' Day Pranks Pulled In The Past

April Fools' Day usually brings along many smiles and laughs as individuals pull friendly prank on one another.

Though many haven't really been up for the jokes this year or last, due to the stress of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Arizona organizations have pulled some stellar pranks in the past.

Here are some famous Arizona April Fools' pranks pulled in the past:

The Diamondbacks' New Churro Burger

The Diamondbacks team thought it would be funny to take to Twitter to announce a new, fake, concession stand menu item. The meaty-sugary mixture in the post featured a 1.5-pound bratwurst burger, four slices of cheese, five strips of bacon, and mac and cheese all served on an iced chocolate doughnut with fried churros, ice cream, and toppings. I think I'll pass.