Here Are Some Famous Arizona April Fools' Day Pranks Pulled In The Past
By Ginny Reese
April 1, 2021
April Fools' Day usually brings along many smiles and laughs as individuals pull friendly prank on one another.
Though many haven't really been up for the jokes this year or last, due to the stress of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Arizona organizations have pulled some stellar pranks in the past.
Here are some famous Arizona April Fools' pranks pulled in the past:
The Diamondbacks' New Churro Burger
The Diamondbacks team thought it would be funny to take to Twitter to announce a new, fake, concession stand menu item. The meaty-sugary mixture in the post featured a 1.5-pound bratwurst burger, four slices of cheese, five strips of bacon, and mac and cheese all served on an iced chocolate doughnut with fried churros, ice cream, and toppings. I think I'll pass.
Oh you thought the new #DbacksEats were done?— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 1, 2019
Introducing: The Churro Burger.
1.5 pound bratwurst burger, 4 cheddar slices, 5 strips of bacon, and mac&cheese bites served on a chocolate iced Texas Donut with fried cinnamon sugar churros, vanilla ice cream, and toppings. 😋 pic.twitter.com/p223k72qzB
Phoenix Zoo's "Tortobear"
The Phoenix Zoo announced the birth of a new baby at the zoo...well, a fictional one at least. The newborn was said to be an "Andean Tortobear," which seemed to be a mashup of a tortoise and an Andean bear. I have to say, the little creature was actually pretty cute.
It’s baby season! We’d like to welcome our newest addition, a newborn Andean Tortobear! #MoreThanAZoo pic.twitter.com/3B290LYfLI— Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) April 1, 2019
Salt River Project's Teddy Roosevelt Monument
About five years ago, the Salt River Project announced a 350-foot-tall, $5 million Theodore Roosevelt monument to serve as the face of the iconic dam. They said the monument would be used to "boost Arizona tourism." They later updated the post announcing it was an April Fools' joke.
Massive Teddy Roosevelt monument on namesake dam expected to boost Arizona tourism. UPDATE: Thanks for playing along everyone! #AprilFools Have a great weekend!Posted by Salt River Project on Friday, April 1, 2016
