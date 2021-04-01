Feedback

Here Are Some Famous Arizona April Fools' Day Pranks Pulled In The Past

By Ginny Reese

April 1, 2021

April Fools' Day usually brings along many smiles and laughs as individuals pull friendly prank on one another.

Though many haven't really been up for the jokes this year or last, due to the stress of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Arizona organizations have pulled some stellar pranks in the past.

Here are some famous Arizona April Fools' pranks pulled in the past:

The Diamondbacks' New Churro Burger

The Diamondbacks team thought it would be funny to take to Twitter to announce a new, fake, concession stand menu item. The meaty-sugary mixture in the post featured a 1.5-pound bratwurst burger, four slices of cheese, five strips of bacon, and mac and cheese all served on an iced chocolate doughnut with fried churros, ice cream, and toppings. I think I'll pass.

Phoenix Zoo's "Tortobear"

The Phoenix Zoo announced the birth of a new baby at the zoo...well, a fictional one at least. The newborn was said to be an "Andean Tortobear," which seemed to be a mashup of a tortoise and an Andean bear. I have to say, the little creature was actually pretty cute.

Salt River Project's Teddy Roosevelt Monument

About five years ago, the Salt River Project announced a 350-foot-tall, $5 million Theodore Roosevelt monument to serve as the face of the iconic dam. They said the monument would be used to "boost Arizona tourism." They later updated the post announcing it was an April Fools' joke.

Massive Teddy Roosevelt monument on namesake dam expected to boost Arizona tourism. UPDATE: Thanks for playing along everyone! #AprilFools Have a great weekend!

Posted by Salt River Project on Friday, April 1, 2016

Photo: Getty Images

