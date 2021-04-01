Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Married — Couple Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai!

On Thursday (April 1), the couple announced, via Vogue, that they exchanged vows at their Atlanta home on Saturday, (March 27), one year after their engagement.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” the Real co-host told the magazine while discussing how they originally wanted to get married at Lake Como or in the South of France. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

To ensure their Atlanta wedding ceremony was as safe as possible for everyone in attendance, "they required negative COVID-19 test results from those traveling in two days prior to the wedding. In addition to that, on the day of the ceremony, they provided COVID-19 tests for everyone attending," Vogue reported.

“Once everyone was tested and confirmed negative, our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home,” Jeannie said.