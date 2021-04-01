Ken Jennings Talks About The Search For A Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Host

Jeopardy! will have a permanent host to replace the late Alex Trebek in 2021, according to show staple Ken Jennings.

In an interview with a local news outlet based in Jennings' hometown of Edmonds, Washington, the 74-time champ confirmed the news, admitting that it is a heavy decision with plenty of things to factor. "I do know there will be a permanent host next year," he told MyEdmondsNews. "I'm not being coy. I don’t know who that is. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are multimillion dollar properties for Sony TV. Those things just print money, and they are going to take this decision very seriously."

"I did feel like at the end, I was almost starting to get comfortable, I was starting to enjoy it a little bit," he said of his guest hosting stint. "I think with time I am starting to figure this out. So I do hope I get another chance.”

As we reported, Jennings served as the first guest host of 2021. He remained the interim host for six weeks until late February, before stepping out of the role and making room for executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric and Dr. Oz.

"It's an extremely hard job," Jennings said of hosting the long-running trivia show. "You're running the show in real time like a referee. You have to read a clue, you have to look up and see what they buzzed in, and as they are answering you have to adjudicate what they are saying and then move on appropriately. Alex Trebek did it with such grace, you didn’t really notice how hard it was. My heart goes out to anybody brave enough to try that job."