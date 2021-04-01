Lorde Covers Bruce Springsteen In First Live Performance In Years

Lorde came out of hiding to perform a Bruce Springsteen classic.

The New Zealand-born pop star made her rare and highly-anticipated return to the microphone Wednesday night (March 31) when she was invited to the stage during singer-songwriter Marlon Williams’ set at the Concert Chamber of Auckland Town Hall.

A video originally posted by Coup De Main magazine showed the 24-year-old songstress performing a piano-laden duet of Springsteen’s 1987 hit “Tougher Than the Rest” from the rocker's Tunnel of Love album.

As Williams plays the piano in the minute-long clip, Lorde sings: “Well, it's Saturday night / You're all dressed up in blue / I been watching you awhile / Maybe you been watching me, too / So somebody ran out / Left somebody's heart in a mess / Well, if you're looking for love / Honey, I'm tougher than the rest.”