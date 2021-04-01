Man Tailgates Woman, Then Allegedly Shoots At Her For Flipping Him Off

Flipping off the driver who tailgated her on Interstate 75 led to gunfire, Oakland County authorities say.

Jamison Nathaniel Hanson, 27, didn’t strike the woman, her passengers or her car during the incident, but police said he tailgated her on I-75 before trying to pass. He fired a handgun toward the woman after she flipped him off, Fox 2 Detroit reported Wednesday (March 31).

The alleged road rage incident happened on Friday (March 26).

Hanson, of Birch Run, faces three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon charges and cannot possess firearms or have contact with the victims, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

