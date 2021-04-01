Meet Zeta, Arizona's Arson Dog Helping To Sniff Out Crimes
By Ginny Reese
April 1, 2021
Zeta is the Gilbert Fire Department's arson dog who is helping to sniff out crimes all around the area.
She is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab that trains twice a day with her handler David Zehring.
12 News reported that Zeta is the only AFT certified dog in Arizona, and she's imprinted with the scent of accelerants that are used to start fired.
Zehring listed all of the things Zeta is trained to sniff out. He said, "Gasoline, kerosene, paint thinners, lighter fluids."
The fire department and Zeta are using the power of smell to sniff out anything that could potentially be a sign of foul play.
Zehring explained that he and Zeta are constantly training. He said, "There is no dog bowl at home. My pouch is the dog bowl, my hand is what feeds her."
And, the training seems to be paying off.
Zehring said, "A lot of arsonists thing the evidence will be burned up in the fire. She has found melted gas cans. The water bottle that has the accelerant that they think is going to burn up."
Zeta even helped find out what began the fires at Amazon, and was sent to Chicago to help out during the protests last year.
