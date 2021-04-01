Meet Zeta, Arizona's Arson Dog Helping To Sniff Out Crimes

Zeta is the Gilbert Fire Department's arson dog who is helping to sniff out crimes all around the area.

She is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab that trains twice a day with her handler David Zehring.

12 News reported that Zeta is the only AFT certified dog in Arizona, and she's imprinted with the scent of accelerants that are used to start fired.

Zehring listed all of the things Zeta is trained to sniff out. He said, "Gasoline, kerosene, paint thinners, lighter fluids."

The fire department and Zeta are using the power of smell to sniff out anything that could potentially be a sign of foul play.

Zehring explained that he and Zeta are constantly training. He said, "There is no dog bowl at home. My pouch is the dog bowl, my hand is what feeds her."