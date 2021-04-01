Officials Looking At 2 AM Cut Off For Drinks In Miami Beach

A proposed plan is seeking to to make the last call for alcohol in South Beach a little earlier, according to Local 10.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber introduced a 12-point plan this week in an effort to improve safety and control crowds during Spring Break in the city. Alcohol sales would be cut off at 2 a.m. instead of the current 5 a.m. last call under the plan, the mayor said.

"There is no reason our City needs 170 establishments able to sell liquor all night long. All it does is project to the world that we are a place that embraces hard partying," an item read in the plan.