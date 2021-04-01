Officials Looking At 2 AM Cut Off For Drinks In Miami Beach
By Zuri Anderson
April 1, 2021
A proposed plan is seeking to to make the last call for alcohol in South Beach a little earlier, according to Local 10.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber introduced a 12-point plan this week in an effort to improve safety and control crowds during Spring Break in the city. Alcohol sales would be cut off at 2 a.m. instead of the current 5 a.m. last call under the plan, the mayor said.
"There is no reason our City needs 170 establishments able to sell liquor all night long. All it does is project to the world that we are a place that embraces hard partying," an item read in the plan.
The South Beach area saw much chaos over the last month, including reports of people twerking on cars, use of pepper spray balls by police and hundreds of arrests. Local residents have also pushed back against the recent unrest.
This isn't the first time such a suggestion has been brought up. officials have pushed to make the alcohol cut off time earlier multiple times throughout the city's history -- they've all been rejected.
Local 10 asked Gelber why he thinks this time might be different.
“First of all, I think that this last experience, perhaps COVID, increased how manageable it was. It has really galvanized the community,” Gelber said. “I think many of my colleagues will support them and some may sponsor them."
Commissioners met Wednesday (March 31) to discuss other points of the plan, including alcohol restrictions, elimination of noise exemptions, adding a dedicated code enforcement unit for South Beach and more. No word on the progress of the plan's support.
Photo: Getty Images